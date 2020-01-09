Jonathan denies being under pressure to ‘contest 2023 election’

Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan said Wednesday it is untrue that he was under pressure to contest the 2023 presidency.

Some online platforms had published that Jonathan said he was under immense pressure to contest the presidency in 2023 and that he had been promised the presidential ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party, should he decide to contest.

They quoted Jonathan as saying that some highly placed individuals have been piling pressures on him and that they have also encouraged him as the man for the job considering the alleged many failings of the current President, Major-General Muhammadu Buhari (retd).

But Jonathan’s spokesman, Mr. Ikechukwu Eze, said it was untrue that the ex-President made such comments, Punch writes.

Eze added that Jonathan had been busy with his foundation, The Goodluck Jonathan Foundation, and its work of promoting peace, sustainable democracy and youth empowerment in Africa.

Eze said,

“There was nothing like former President Jonathan saying he is under pressure to contest. The former President has not made any comments nor spoken to anyone on the coming elections. He is busy concentrating on his foundation, The Goodluck Jonathan Foundation (GJF), and its work of promoting peace, sustainable democracy and youth empowerment in Africa.

“This is an old fake story that keeps coming up every now and then. If you check online, you will discover that a story with similar headline had been published in the past by a few shady online sources. The last time this same story circulated online was before the 2019 Presidential elections. It has now come up again. The good thing is that Nigerians already know this to be fake. That is why Nigerian newspapers and serious online news media will not publish such falsehood.”