‘Jonathan Budgeted N10bn for Ruga’ – Lalong

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State says ex-President Goodluck Jonathan budgeted N10 billion for Ruga settlements.

In a chat with State House correspondents on Monday, said had Jonathan implemented the plan the country wouldn’t be experiencing the dire security situation prevalent today.

“The fact that federal government is bringing subsidy was a request from the committee chaired by Mr Vice President. Goodluck Jonathan did it and he budgeted about N10 billion but we didn’t see the money. If he had done that at that time, we would not be fighting insecurity between herders and farmers today,” he said.

Lalong said contrary to reports that states were being coerced to be part of the Ruga programme, those on the project actually applied to be part of it.

He added that each state adopted the name it chose to call the programme, explaining that the name Ruga is not general.

Lalong, who met with President Muhammadu Buhari, said the herdsmen/farmers committee, headed by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, had agreed that the only solution that can address some of the security issues between herdsmen and farmers is the ranching policy.

He described the controversy as “needless”, and hailed Buhari for not “imposing it on states”.