Jonathan, Abdulsalam up for Peace Award

Former President Goodluck Jonathan and former Head of State General Abdulsalami Abubakar have been nominated for the 2019 edition of the National Peace Awards (NPA).

Making the announcement Sunday, Dr Suleiman Adejoh, the President of Messengers of Peace, organisers of the awards said Gen. T.Y Danjuma, Gov. Seriaki Dickson of Bayelsa and Ishaku Darius of Taraba states were also nominated for the peace honour roll scheduled to hold on July 5 in the Federal Capital Territory.

Other nominees for the award included IGP Mohammed Adamu, Sen. Kabiru Gaya, Mr Waya Inuwa and former Attorney General of the Federal and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami, among other Nigerians.

According to him, Jonathan is to be honoured with the ‘Most Peaceful Personality in Nigeria’ for his patriotic disposition of “placing national peace and harmony above his political interest” during his time as president.

He added that Abdusalami Abubakar and the National Peace Committee would receive the ‘Icon of Peace Award’.

Adejoh said that Ooni of Ife, Adeye Ogunwusi and the Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi were among traditional rulers to be recognised at the event for using the traditional institution in peace building.

According to him, the 2019 National Peace Award is being organised by the Messengers of Peace in collaboration with Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution.

He added that Bishop Mathew Kukah would present a keynote address and Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari would be the Chief Mother of the day.