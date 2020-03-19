Jonah Hill Says Amazon Completely ‘F*cked Up’ His Best Acting

Jonah Hill is not happy with Amazon.

The actor starred in 2018 film Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot where he played Donnie Greene. Now, he says it was his best acting but no one saw it because Amazon did a poor job of promoting it.

“It’s the best acting I have done or will ever do, but no one saw it because Amazon completely fucked it up,” said Hill during his appearance on GQ‘s Instagram Live show The Drop-In.

Don’t Worry was picked up by Amazon before Sundance where the film made its premiere in January. The movie was also screened at the Berlin International Film Festival, but wasn’t released in theaters until July. By then, any momentum that Don’t Worry had generated was lost, and having it compete against A24’s indie darling Eighth Grade was the kiss of death. It made only $4.2 million at the box office.