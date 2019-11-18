Jon Voight to be Presented With National Medal of the Arts

Congratulations to Jon Voight.

The Oscar-winning actor Jon Voight, alongside singer and musician Alison Krauss and mystery writer James Patterson, will be honoured by President Donald Trump for their contributions to the arts or the humanities.

Per THR, this was confirmed by the White House which said on Sunday night that the four will become recipients of the National Medal of Arts and four of the National Humanities Medal.

The report continued:

Voight is a rare Hollywood star who publicly backs the president, and he has hailed Trump as “the greatest president of this century.” Neither honor, usually an annual affair, had been awarded since Trump’s inauguration in January 2017. The most recent arts or humanities medals were bestowed by President Barack Obama in September 2016.