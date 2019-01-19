Jon Oga Talks His Life and Career, Says He’s Been Going Through a ‘Lost Phase’

Jon Oga has taken to his Instagram to speak candidly about himself, and by so doing has rallied an army for himself.

Posting on his page, the singer-reality TV star wrote that he had felt lost for a while, as he was unsure of the direction his life and career was taking. However, he feel so sure about the right way forward; he knows what to do about his situation.

“Lately I have been going through a “lost” phase. I feel like I am neither moving forward nor backwards, I find myself floating,” said the Uncle Suru singer. “I feel it’s a good thing I have recognised that and now I feel I can do something about it.”

And fans are wishing him well.

See his post below: