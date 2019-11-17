‘Joker’ Wins Golden Frog at 2019 Camerimage Awards

THR is reporting that Joker won the Golden Frog in the main competition at the Energa Camerimage festival on Saturday in Torun, Poland. It additionally won the Audience Award.

A complete list of award winners:

AUDIENCE AWARD

Camerimage Audience Award: Joker
Cin: Lawrence Sher
Dir: Todd Phillips

FIPRESCI AWARD:

FIPRESCI International Critics Prize: The Painted Bird
Cin: Vladimir Smutny
Dir: Václav Marhoul

POLISH FILMS COMPETITION

Best Polish Film: Mister T.
Cin: Artur Bajerski
Dir: Marcin Krzysztalowicz

STUDENT ETUDES COMPETITION

Laszlo Kovacs Student Award — Golden Tadpole: Lefty/Righty
Cin: Alfonso Herrera Salcedo
Dir: Max Walker-Silverman
School: NYU Tisch School of the Arts

Silver Tadpole: Mariam and Natan
Cin/Dir: David Bajerski
School: Lódz Film School

Bronze Tadpole: The Last Children in Paradise 
Cin: Felix Pflieger
Dir: Anna Roller
School: HFF München – Hochschule für Fernsehen und Film

DOCUMENTARY FEATURES COMPETITION

Best Documentary Feature: Midnight Family
Cin. Luke Lorentzen
Dir. Luke Lorentzen

Golden Frog — best docudrama: Marek Edelman… and There Was Love in the Ghetto
Cin. Jakub Kijowski, Jolanta Dylewska
Dir. Jolanta Dylewska

DOCUMENTARY SHORTS COMPETITION

Golden Frog — Grand Prix: Kamali
Cin. Jake Gabbay
Dir. Sasha Rainbow

Special Mention: Oneself
Cin. Christiaan van Leeuwen
Dir. Carolien van Maaswaal

DIRECTORS’ DEBUTS COMPETITION

Best Director’s Debut: Pacified
Cin. Laura Merians
Dir. Paxton Winters

CINEMATOGRAPHERS’ DEBUTS COMPETITION

Best Cinematographer’s Debut: Pacified
Cin. Laura Merians
Dir. Paxton Winters

MUSIC VIDEOS COMPETITION

Best Music Video: James Massiah Natural Born Killer (Ride for Me)
Cin. Mauro Chiarello
Dir. Ian Pons Jewell

Best cinematography in a music video: Jon Hopkins Singularity
Cin. Khalid Mohtaseb
Dir. Seb Edwards

FIRST LOOK – TV PILOTS COMPETITION

Best Pilot: Euphoria
Cin: Marcell Rev
Dir: Augustine Frizzell

