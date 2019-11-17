‘Joker’ Wins Golden Frog at 2019 Camerimage Awards

THR is reporting that Joker won the Golden Frog in the main competition at the Energa Camerimage festival on Saturday in Torun, Poland. It additionally won the Audience Award.

A complete list of award winners:

AUDIENCE AWARD

Camerimage Audience Award: Joker

Cin: Lawrence Sher

Dir: Todd Phillips

FIPRESCI AWARD:

FIPRESCI International Critics Prize: The Painted Bird

Cin: Vladimir Smutny

Dir: Václav Marhoul

POLISH FILMS COMPETITION

Best Polish Film: Mister T.

Cin: Artur Bajerski

Dir: Marcin Krzysztalowicz

STUDENT ETUDES COMPETITION

Laszlo Kovacs Student Award — Golden Tadpole: Lefty/Righty

Cin: Alfonso Herrera Salcedo

Dir: Max Walker-Silverman

School: NYU Tisch School of the Arts

Silver Tadpole: Mariam and Natan

Cin/Dir: David Bajerski

School: Lódz Film School

Bronze Tadpole: The Last Children in Paradise

Cin: Felix Pflieger

Dir: Anna Roller

School: HFF München – Hochschule für Fernsehen und Film

DOCUMENTARY FEATURES COMPETITION

Best Documentary Feature: Midnight Family

Cin. Luke Lorentzen

Dir. Luke Lorentzen

Golden Frog — best docudrama: Marek Edelman… and There Was Love in the Ghetto

Cin. Jakub Kijowski, Jolanta Dylewska

Dir. Jolanta Dylewska

DOCUMENTARY SHORTS COMPETITION

Golden Frog — Grand Prix: Kamali

Cin. Jake Gabbay

Dir. Sasha Rainbow

Special Mention: Oneself

Cin. Christiaan van Leeuwen

Dir. Carolien van Maaswaal

DIRECTORS’ DEBUTS COMPETITION

Best Director’s Debut: Pacified

Cin. Laura Merians

Dir. Paxton Winters

CINEMATOGRAPHERS’ DEBUTS COMPETITION

Best Cinematographer’s Debut: Pacified

Cin. Laura Merians

Dir. Paxton Winters

MUSIC VIDEOS COMPETITION

Best Music Video: James Massiah Natural Born Killer (Ride for Me)

Cin. Mauro Chiarello

Dir. Ian Pons Jewell

Best cinematography in a music video: Jon Hopkins Singularity

Cin. Khalid Mohtaseb

Dir. Seb Edwards

FIRST LOOK – TV PILOTS COMPETITION

Best Pilot: Euphoria

Cin: Marcell Rev

Dir: Augustine Frizzell