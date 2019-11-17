‘Joker’ Wins Golden Frog at 2019 Camerimage Awards

THR is reporting that Joker won the Golden Frog in the main competition at the Energa Camerimage festival on Saturday in Torun, Poland. It additionally won the Audience Award.
A complete list of award winners:
AUDIENCE AWARD
Camerimage Audience Award: Joker
Cin: Lawrence Sher
Dir: Todd Phillips
FIPRESCI AWARD:
FIPRESCI International Critics Prize: The Painted Bird
Cin: Vladimir Smutny
Dir: Václav Marhoul
POLISH FILMS COMPETITION
Best Polish Film: Mister T.
Cin: Artur Bajerski
Dir: Marcin Krzysztalowicz
STUDENT ETUDES COMPETITION
Laszlo Kovacs Student Award — Golden Tadpole: Lefty/Righty
Cin: Alfonso Herrera Salcedo
Dir: Max Walker-Silverman
School: NYU Tisch School of the Arts
Silver Tadpole: Mariam and Natan
Cin/Dir: David Bajerski
School: Lódz Film School
Bronze Tadpole: The Last Children in Paradise
Cin: Felix Pflieger
Dir: Anna Roller
School: HFF München – Hochschule für Fernsehen und Film
DOCUMENTARY FEATURES COMPETITION
Best Documentary Feature: Midnight Family
Cin. Luke Lorentzen
Dir. Luke Lorentzen
Golden Frog — best docudrama: Marek Edelman… and There Was Love in the Ghetto
Cin. Jakub Kijowski, Jolanta Dylewska
Dir. Jolanta Dylewska
DOCUMENTARY SHORTS COMPETITION
Golden Frog — Grand Prix: Kamali
Cin. Jake Gabbay
Dir. Sasha Rainbow
Special Mention: Oneself
Cin. Christiaan van Leeuwen
Dir. Carolien van Maaswaal
DIRECTORS’ DEBUTS COMPETITION
Best Director’s Debut: Pacified
Cin. Laura Merians
Dir. Paxton Winters
CINEMATOGRAPHERS’ DEBUTS COMPETITION
Best Cinematographer’s Debut: Pacified
Cin. Laura Merians
Dir. Paxton Winters
MUSIC VIDEOS COMPETITION
Best Music Video: James Massiah Natural Born Killer (Ride for Me)
Cin. Mauro Chiarello
Dir. Ian Pons Jewell
Best cinematography in a music video: Jon Hopkins Singularity
Cin. Khalid Mohtaseb
Dir. Seb Edwards
FIRST LOOK – TV PILOTS COMPETITION
Best Pilot: Euphoria
Cin: Marcell Rev
Dir: Augustine Frizzell