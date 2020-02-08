‘Joker’ Shines at ICG Publicists Awards: See the Full List

ukamakaMoviesNo Comment on ‘Joker’ Shines at ICG Publicists Awards: See the Full List

Joker shined so bright yesterday at the 2020 ICG Publicists Awards which recognises the best film and TV campaigns of the year.

This year’s event was held on Friday at the Beverly Hilton, and some of the stars who shined include the team from Warner Bros, helmed by unit publicist Larry Kaplan; they won the Maxwell Weinberg Publicist Showmanship Motion Picture Award in a category that included Avengers: Endgame, The Irishman, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Rocketman and Us. In television, the same honor went to The Mandalorian.

Check out the full list of winners below:

Maxwell Weinberg Publicist Showmanship Motion Picture Award

Joker – Warner Bros. Pictures (WINNER)
Avengers: Endgame – Marvel Studios
The Irishman – Netflix
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Columbia Pictures
Rocketman – Paramount Pictures
Us – Universal Pictures

Maxwell Weinberg Publicist Showmanship Television Award

The Mandalorian: Season 1 – the Local 600 union publicists of Disney + (streams on Disney +) (WINNER)
Catch-22 – Casey Spiegel, Paramount Television (streams on Hulu)
Fosse/Verdon – Nicole Crawford, Fox 21 Television (airs on FX)
Pose: Season 2 – Yong Kim, Fox 21 Television (airs on FX)
Stranger Things: Season 3 – Denise Godoy Gregarek, Unit Publicist (streams on Netflix)
When They See Us – Jackie Bazan, Unit Publicist (streams on Netflix)

Gabriela Gutentag – Unit Publicist
Stephen Huvane – Slate PR (WINNER)
Maureen O’Malley – Warner Bros.
Peter J. Silbermann – Unit Publicist
David Waldman – Paramount Pictures

Rachel Aberly – 42West (WINNER)
Michelle Alt – Paramount Pictures
Kira Feola – Walt Disney Studios
Alex Kang – Walt Disney Studios
Carol McConnaughey – Unit Publicist

Clark Collis – Entertainment Weekly (WINNER)
Tom O’Neil – Gold Derby
Andy Reyes – Entertainment Tonight
Amanda Salas – Fox 11
Adam Weissler – Extra TV
International Media Award

Nelson Aspen – Sunrise (Australia) (WINNER)
Vera Anderson – Cine Premiere/HFPA (Mexico)
Janet Nepales – Manila Bulletin/HFPA (Philippines)
Gill Pringle – FilmInk.com (UK)
Adam Tanswell – Freelance/HFPA (UK)
Excellence in Unit Still Photography Award for Motion Pictures

Niko Tavernise (WINNER)
Matt Kennedy
Justin Lubin
Daniel McFadden
Hopper Stone

Excellence in Unit Still Photography Award for Television

Nicole Rivelli (WINNER)
Beth Dubber
Justin Lubin
JoJo Whilden
Nicole Wilder

Related Posts

Kevin Conway

‘Gettysburg’ Actor, Kevin Conway, Dies at 77

February 8, 2020

Kevin Hart Addresses His Oscars Controversy: ‘I Did Fuck Up’

February 7, 2020
AMVCAs

2020 AMVCAs: Check Out the Full List of Nominees

February 7, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *