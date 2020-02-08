‘Joker’ Shines at ICG Publicists Awards: See the Full List

Joker shined so bright yesterday at the 2020 ICG Publicists Awards which recognises the best film and TV campaigns of the year.

This year’s event was held on Friday at the Beverly Hilton, and some of the stars who shined include the team from Warner Bros, helmed by unit publicist Larry Kaplan; they won the Maxwell Weinberg Publicist Showmanship Motion Picture Award in a category that included Avengers: Endgame, The Irishman, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Rocketman and Us. In television, the same honor went to The Mandalorian.

Check out the full list of winners below:

Maxwell Weinberg Publicist Showmanship Motion Picture Award

Joker – Warner Bros. Pictures (WINNER)

Avengers: Endgame – Marvel Studios

The Irishman – Netflix

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Columbia Pictures

Rocketman – Paramount Pictures

Us – Universal Pictures Maxwell Weinberg Publicist Showmanship Television Award

The Mandalorian: Season 1 – the Local 600 union publicists of Disney + (streams on Disney +) (WINNER)

Catch-22 – Casey Spiegel, Paramount Television (streams on Hulu)

Fosse/Verdon – Nicole Crawford, Fox 21 Television (airs on FX)

Pose: Season 2 – Yong Kim, Fox 21 Television (airs on FX)

Stranger Things: Season 3 – Denise Godoy Gregarek, Unit Publicist (streams on Netflix)

When They See Us – Jackie Bazan, Unit Publicist (streams on Netflix)

Les Mason Award for Career Achievement in Publicity

Gabriela Gutentag – Unit Publicist

Stephen Huvane – Slate PR (WINNER)

Maureen O’Malley – Warner Bros.

Peter J. Silbermann – Unit Publicist

David Waldman – Paramount Pictures

Publicist of the Year Award

Rachel Aberly – 42West (WINNER)

Michelle Alt – Paramount Pictures

Kira Feola – Walt Disney Studios

Alex Kang – Walt Disney Studios

Carol McConnaughey – Unit Publicist

Press Award

Clark Collis – Entertainment Weekly (WINNER)

Tom O’Neil – Gold Derby

Andy Reyes – Entertainment Tonight

Amanda Salas – Fox 11

Adam Weissler – Extra TV

International Media Award

Nelson Aspen – Sunrise (Australia) (WINNER)

Vera Anderson – Cine Premiere/HFPA (Mexico)

Janet Nepales – Manila Bulletin/HFPA (Philippines)

Gill Pringle – FilmInk.com (UK)

Adam Tanswell – Freelance/HFPA (UK)

Excellence in Unit Still Photography Award for Motion Pictures

Niko Tavernise (WINNER)

Matt Kennedy

Justin Lubin

Daniel McFadden

Hopper Stone Excellence in Unit Still Photography Award for Television

Nicole Rivelli (WINNER)

Beth Dubber

Justin Lubin

JoJo Whilden

Nicole Wilder