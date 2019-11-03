‘Joker’ Rakes in Over $900M Worldwide

THR is reporting that Joker has racked up over $900 million in worldwide ticket sales.

The film which was directed by Todd Phillips and stars Joaquin Phoenix reportedly cost a relatively modest $60 million to produce before marketing. Now, it has generated profits of $500 million or more for Warners and partners Village Roadshow and Bron Studios.

Per the outlet:

The dark supervillain movie has shattered a slew of records since its early October debut, including passing up Deadpool ($783 million) to become the top-grossing R-rated title of all time, not adjusted for inflation. Box office analysts say Joker will gross $950 million or more by the end of its theatrical run. And it even has a shot of clearing $1 billion.