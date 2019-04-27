Joke Silva Celebrates the Arrival of Her Granddaughter, Abimbola

Congratulations to Joke Silva and her husband Olu Jacobs!

The legendary actress took to her Instagram today to announce the arrival of Oluwasoromidayo Atarah Owanaemi Abimbola, the newborn daughter of her daughter-in-law Boma Douglas and her son Olusoji Jacobs.

“When you went into labour… my very own Blessing… my own Morounkeji… @mrsjacobs_jnr I wasn’t expecting such anxiety!!! What!!! May be because we are oceans apart… but God!!! Merciful God, whose mercies are new every morning. Whose Faithfulness is great indeed made all things beautiful. And our Oluwasoromidayo Atarah Owanaemi Abimbola has come. Soji @mrjacobs_jnr thank you for your incredible calmness😘 I cant wait to hug you all,” the excited grandmum wrote on her Instagram.

And this comes barely a year after Boma and Olusoji tied the knot.

See the heartwarming post below: