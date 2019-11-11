Joke Silva Calls Out Mercy Eke for Posing for Risque Photoshoot

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on Joke Silva Calls Out Mercy Eke for Posing for Risque Photoshoot

Joke Silva is not pleased with mercy Eke and Ike Onyema’s recent photoshoot.

In case you missed it, the Big brother Naija stars appeared in the latest edition of Media Room Hub magazine, in which they posed as a couple, with Mercy flaunting her pert behind in one of the photos.

While their fans loved the result, Joke Silva is not happy with it.

“I really don’t get this…the lady is half exposed, the man is fully clothed…do we get the implication?” she said.

Well, many people have either agreed or disagreed with her.

See the post below:

Related Posts

Adichie, Achebe Make BBC’s List of 100 Novels that Shaped Out World

November 11, 2019

Drake Was Booed Off Stage at Tyler, the Creator’s Festival

November 11, 2019

Enhle Mbali Confirms She’s Filed for Divorce From Black Coffee

November 11, 2019

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *