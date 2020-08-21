JoJo Says She’s Taken Tory Lanez Off Her Record Over Megan Thee Stallion’s Shooting

JoJo has taken to her Twitter to confirm that she’s taken rapper Tory Lanez off the deluxe edition of her album, “Good to Know,” after Megan Thee Stallion confirmed that he was the person who shot her.

In case you missed it all: Megan took to her social media yesterday to explain how she tried to protect Tory from the police despite the harm he’d done to her, and how sadly the rapper’s team went to blogs slandering her name and blaming her for it all. So, she no longer feels the need to defend men who harm.

Her confirmation quickly stirred heated reactions, which is why JoJo had now said she will remove Tory from her record.

