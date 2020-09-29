Join Oct 1 protest if you’re like Fela – Sowore challenges Burna Boy

Nigerian activist and politician, Omoyele Sowore has wondered why singer Burna Boy has never led any protest like the late Afrobeat legend, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, to whom he’s is often compared.

Sowore wondered why Burna Boy, who is celebrated by foreign media as a revolutionary musician, hasn’t done any revolutionary act like Fela.

The convener of the #RevolutionNow protest stated this ahead of a peaceful protest slated for October 1st – Nigeria’s 60th Independence Day anniversary.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote:

“Hello @burnaboy, everywhere I turn people describe you as a revolutionary musician, the foreign media even celebrate you compare you to Fela Kuti, but I am yet to see you lead anyone to a police station carrying a coffin for head of state! Join #Oct1stProtest #RevolutionNow.”

Hello @burnaboy, everywhere I turn people describe you as a revolutionary musician, the foreign media even celebrate you compare you to Fela Kuti, but I am yet to see you lead anyone to a police station carrying a coffin for head of state! Join #Oct1stProtest #RevolutionNow pic.twitter.com/LOYfQfRCyc — Omoyele Sowore (@YeleSowore) September 29, 2020

It remains to be seen whether Burna Boy will take up the gauntlet.

