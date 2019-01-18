‘Join APC and Your Sins are Forgiven’ – Oshiomhole

Adams Oshiomhole, national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has made a rather curious claim that sins are forgiven when politicians join the party.

Oshiomhole made this statement on Thursday while speaking at the APC presidential campaign in Benin while welcoming new members to the party, TheCable writes.

“I’m told that there are a lot of senior people from PDP who have decided to join forces with President Buhari to take the broom to sweep away PDP to continue to ensure that APC continues to preside over Nigeria,” he said

“It includes my own brother and friend Henry Duke, he is the former organising secretary of PDP. We also have former vice chairman PDP and leader of PDP Edo North, in fact, once you join APC, all your sins are forgiven.”

The former Edo State governor urged the crowd to support the second term ambition of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Any Atiku, who says that he wants to enrich his own friends at the expense of the masses, PVC fire. Note it, I didn’t curse him. You’ll just vote them out and vote in Buhari. Once you do that, in the next four years, you will see the difference between 16 years of PDP and Buhari’s eight years.”