Johnny Drille Shuts Down Abuja/Benin With Johnny’s Room Live

Coming off the success of the Lagos edition of Johnny’s Room Live held in October, the Abuja edition which took place on the 8th of December, 2019 at Central Park, Garki 1, and the Benin edition at Image Gardens, Boundary Road, Benin City on the 15th of December, 2019 was all shades of exceptional.

Fans of the alternative-rock singer came out en-masse to experience premium entertainment because of Johnny‘s musical prowess and dexterity and of course in an emotive ambiance.

Both shows were entertaining, interactive and fun for everyone in attendance, thanks to the thrilling performances from different musical acts. For the Benin edition, we had the winners of the “Enter Johnny’s Room Challenge” – Deyji Music, Deevhyne, Stephanie, and Ochi Or perform as opening acts for the night.

The sensational folk singer performed a good number of both his collection and that of his role model, American rapper and singer, Jon Bellion. His energetic and scintillating performances sent fans haywire, as they kept asking for more.

Ace musician Ladipoe thrilled at both the Abuja and Benin stages, while Ric Hassani also graced the Abuja stage as they performed their fans’ favorite, one which left them with a feeling of nostalgic satisfaction.

Both nights were electrifying, to say the least, and one could tell that the fans immensely enjoyed the show as they got their money’s worth at the sold-out Abuja and Benin editions.

One of the major highlights of the Abuja edition was when a fan proposed to his heartthrob while Johnny performed his hit single, ‘Romeo and Juliet‘.

Guinness Smooth and Johnnie Walker, sponsors of ‘Johnny’s Room Live’ did well to entertain everyone present with their products. Bolt, The Beat FM Abuja, EbonyLife TV, Film House (Abuja and Benin), Cool FM, and Wazobia FM are proud partners of the JRL Abuja/Benin shows.

The feedback after the shows have been overwhelming, and positively so. Social media was agog with a glowing review of the shows, and it’s worthy to note that the Abuja edition trended on Twitter.

See the photos: