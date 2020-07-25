Johnny Depp’s Lawyers Play Video that Shows Amber Heard “Attacking” Sister

Hours after Whitney Henriquez testified in court that she had never been attacked by Amber Heard and that she was not frightened of her, Johnny Depp’s lawyers presented a video showing the alleged moment Henriquez was attacked by Heard.

This comes amid Jonny Depp’s libel suit against a British tabloid; the actor’s legal team said they received the video from a “confidential” source on Thursday night.

Recall that Depp, 57, is suing News Group Newspapers, the publisher of The Sun, and the newspaper’s executive editor, Dan Wootton, over an April 2018 article that labeled the actor a “wife beater.”

THR says:

“Depp has told the court that he was the one abused by Heard and that she had a history of being violent toward him. The Sun‘s defense relies on 14 allegations made by Heard of violence by Depp between 2013 and 2016, in settings as varied as a rented house in Australia, his private island in the Bahamas and a private jet.”

Back to the video presented in court, THR says:

“…it was an unused reality TV footage from 2006 or 2007, according to Depp’s lawyers, and shows Henriquez by a pool with a group of female friends. One of them is heard saying, “Did you get in a fight or something?” and “I can’t believe Amber beat your ass.” Another appears to inspect Henriquez’s cheek and arm, and Henriquez says she is not going to talk about it. After viewing the video in court, Henriquez said the argument with her sister had been a “verbal” one and that her friends were “trying to make a very, very boring story more interesting.” Henriquez also denied that she had any injuries when the video was recorded and said that her friends were “looking for injuries that were not there, trying to create a narrative to make something more interesting, to create something out of nothing,” she said. But Depp’s lawyer, David Sherborne, said that it is “quite clear” that Heard assaulted her sister and that injuries to Henriquez are being examined on the tape. Henriquez is a crucial witness in the trial as she has alleged to have seen Depp strike her sister.”

We can’t wait to see how this drama pans out.

