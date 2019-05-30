‘John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum’ Wins Best in Show at 2019 Golden Trailer Awards

Congratulations to the “John Wick” franchise.

THR is reporting that AV Squad’s trailer for John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, entitled “Conversation” won the Best in Show at the 2019 Golden Trailer Award.

The film also won five awards for best in show, best action, best summer 2019 blockbuster and more. A Star is Born also won five awards including best drama, best romance and best music. Roma won most original trailer along with three other categories. Top winners for the creative vendors were Buddha Jones and Mark Woollen & Associates, each winning eight awards.

THR adds that 17 of the 107 categories were awarded during the ceremony, hosted by Marlon Wayans. Presenters included Garcelle Beauvais (Spider-Man: Homecoming), Jackie Cruz (Orange Is the New Black), Affion Crockett (50 Shades of Black), Jason O’Mara (The Man in the High Castle) and Charlotte McKinney (Baywatch).

Judges for the ceremony included Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, producer Richard Suckle (Wonder Woman), writer/director Sam Esmail (Mr. Robot), producer Anthony Bregman (Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind), director Hugh Welchman (Loving Vincent), director James Ponsoldt (Spectacular Now). Check out the full list of winners here.