John Travolta to Star With Kevin Hart in Quibi Series

THR is reporting that John Travolta will be starring alongside Kevin Hart on the set for the much-talked-about Quibi series, Die Hart.

Per the outlet:

Die Hart will have Hart playing a fictionalized version of himself, someone who’s tired of being the comedic sidekick. A famous director offers him the shot to be the lead in an action movie, but there’s a catch: Kevin first must train at the world’s greatest action-star school, which is run by a lunatic (played by Travolta). Pushed to his limits by the coach and a tough-minded rival student, Kevin must survive a series of over-the-top action sequences and face his fears if he wants to achieve his dream and land the role of a lifetime.

The production will begin this Sunday.

Hart is executive producing with Jeff Clanagan, president of his Laugh Out Loud production company. The two created the action sequence that opened Hart’s 2016 concert film What Now? (along with its director, Tim Story), which served as the inspiration for the Quibi show.

We can’t wait.