John Travolta Loses Wife, Kelly Preston to Breast Cancer

John Travolta has lost his wife, Kelly Preston to breast cancer at 57. The actress and former model passed away after a 2-year battle to the disease.

John Travolta shared the heartbreaking news in the early hours of this morning on his Instagram page. He noted that he will be taking time off to focus on his family especially the kids during this time and apologised in advance for his upcoming MIA stint.

“I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while.

“But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal.

John and Kelly were married for 29 years and had three children together; Ella, 20, Benjamin 9, and Jett, who died in 2009 aged 16.

