John Singleton’s Daughter Shuts Down His Mother’s Claim That He’s in a Coma

Cleopatra Singleton, the daughter of director John Singleton, says he is not in a coma.

Recall that news surfaced yesterday John’s mother Sheila Ward filed an application to secure temporary conservatorship of her son’s health and finances. She stated that he suffered a “major stroke” is currently in a com and that John “was engaged in several business projects and was prepared to sign a lucrative settlement agreement on or about April 30, 2019.”

But not the Blast and TMZ report Singleton’s daughter says he “is not in a coma.”

The court documents filed by his daughter Cleopatra Singleton state that he is “progressing every day” and might be “out of the ICU in 5 days.” She also said Singleton is breathing on his own again and “is only medically sedated to keep his blood pressure low and allow the vessels in his brain to heal.” He also apparently responsive and “has even smiled on many occasions.”

Cleopatra Singleton filed the documents because she believes Sheila Ward should not be named conservator due to a conflict of interest. Ward is already Singleton’s manager, and as such Cleopatra has suggested that his grandfather and brother should be named conservators instead.

“My father’s allowed his mother to stay in that position out of fear and obligation to her as she’s bullied and abandoned my father since he was a small child, leaving him emotionally defenseless,” she said in the documents.

It seems a messy family feud is already playing out. We can’t wait to see how this pans out.