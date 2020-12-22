John Mulaney Checks Into to Rehab for Cocaine and Alcohol Abuse

John Mulaney has checked into rehab for 60 days for alcohol and cocaine addiction.

Per Page Six, this was confirmed by a source who said that the comedian checked into a Pennsylvania rehab facility this past weekend.

It is worthy to note that the Netflix stand-up star and “Saturday Night Live” alum Mulaney has always been open about his past struggles with sobriety, and often told stories of his partying and prescription and illegal drug abuse from a young age. He first became sober at age 23.

In an interview last year, Mulaney revealed he began drinking at age 13. “I drank for attention,” he said. “I was really outgoing, and then at 12, I wasn’t. I didn’t know how to act. And then I was drinking, and I was hilarious again.”

Now, the source who confirmed the rehabilitation story, said:

“John’s friends and family are happy that he’s finally getting some help and focusing on his health. His fans know he’s struggled in the past with sobriety, he has talked about it openly. Unfortunately he has struggled again during the pandemic. He’s on board with his recovery, he’s not fighting against rehab.”

Fans are wishing him well.

