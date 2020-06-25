John Legend Reveals the Sweet Treat He Got from Chrissy Teigen for Father’s Day

John Legend has revealed the sweet treat his wife, Chrissy Teigen set up for him on this past Father’s Day.

The musician noted that his cookbook author wife went out of her way to set up dinner for two.

Given the current Covid-19 pandemic which has put restrictions on large gatherings, the ‘Love you Now’ crooner who confessed he loves to play dress up and go out on dates, said Chrissy planned a special dinner date for them in the backyard of their home.

Posting a picture of them all dressed up and smooching, John wrote;

“For Father’s Day, my queen made eye feel like a king. She knows how I love to get dressed up and go out for a date.

“We haven’t been able to do it for months that so she planned a special dinner for us in our backyard. I love you @chrissyteigen. I’m so grateful to be the father of your children”, he wrote

