John Legend on R. Kelly: ‘I Don’t Give a Fuck About Protecting a Serial Child Rapist’

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on John Legend on R. Kelly: ‘I Don’t Give a Fuck About Protecting a Serial Child Rapist’

John Legend has taken to his social media to speak about appearing on the much-talked-about docuseries, Surviving R. Kelly.

The six-hour, three-part docuseries, which debuted last night, follows the story of the disgraced singer’s history of alleged physical and emotional abuse of women. The first trailer shares many women’s “untold story,” with close-ups of alleged victims Jerhonda Pace, Kitti Jones, Asante McGee, Lisa Van Allen, singer Sparkle and Kelly’s ex-wife, Andrea Kelly.

And speaking about his appearance in the documentary, especially when other celebrities refused to speak in it, Legend says he is simply doing the Lord’s work.

“To everyone telling me how courageous I am for appearing in the doc, it didn’t feel risky at all. I believe these women and don’t give a fuck about protecting a serial child rapist. Easy decision,” he tweeted.

And he said a lot more.

See his tweets below:

,

Related Posts

JAY-Z, Lil’ Kim, Mary J. Blige & More Turned Down R. Kelly Documentary

January 4, 2019

Burna Boy Explains Why He Called Out Coachella: “I Represent a Generation of Solid African Creatives’

January 4, 2019

Madonna Says She’s ‘Seeking No Ones Approval’ After Her Butt Implants Drama

January 4, 2019

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *