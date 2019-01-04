John Legend on R. Kelly: ‘I Don’t Give a Fuck About Protecting a Serial Child Rapist’

John Legend has taken to his social media to speak about appearing on the much-talked-about docuseries, Surviving R. Kelly.

The six-hour, three-part docuseries, which debuted last night, follows the story of the disgraced singer’s history of alleged physical and emotional abuse of women. The first trailer shares many women’s “untold story,” with close-ups of alleged victims Jerhonda Pace, Kitti Jones, Asante McGee, Lisa Van Allen, singer Sparkle and Kelly’s ex-wife, Andrea Kelly.

And speaking about his appearance in the documentary, especially when other celebrities refused to speak in it, Legend says he is simply doing the Lord’s work.

“To everyone telling me how courageous I am for appearing in the doc, it didn’t feel risky at all. I believe these women and don’t give a fuck about protecting a serial child rapist. Easy decision,” he tweeted.

And he said a lot more.

See his tweets below:

We should all thank my friend @dreamhampton for her very necessary work to create #SurvivingRKelly. These survivors deserved to be lifted up and heard. I hope it gets them closer to some kind of justice. — John Legend (@johnlegend) January 4, 2019

Also I'm happy to support the work of people like my friends at @ALongWalkHome who have been speaking out on behalf of the survivors for a long time. — John Legend (@johnlegend) January 4, 2019