John Legend Named ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ by ‘People’ Magazine

Congratulations to John Legend!

The singer-actor has been named People‘s “Sexiest Man Alive,” one year after Idris Elba was given the honour.

Speaking with the magazine, Legend said he’s feeling the weight of the mantle. “I was excited, but I was a little scared at the same time because it’s a lot of pressure,” he said. “Everyone’s going to be picking me apart to see if I’m sexy enough to hold this title. I’m also following Idris Elba, which is not fair and not nice to me!”

However, his wife Chrissy Teigen is happy for him. Check out her celebratory post below:

my secret is out. I have fulfilled my dream of having boned @people's sexiest man alive!! an honor!!!!! pic.twitter.com/xu7ygnhOZk — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 13, 2019