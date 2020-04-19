John Legend and Sam Smith teamed up to perform at the Lady Gaga-curated One World: Together at Home concert on Saturday, which aired simultaneously on multiple networks and streaming services.
And last night, Legend and Smith performed a duet of Ben E. King’s popular 1961 hit “Stand By Me” while in self-isolation from their respective homes.
Legend played the piano while sitting on front of a wall adorned with his numerous trophies, belting out the lyrics with a gentle smile on his face. Smith, meanwhile, swayed from side to side while singing.
Watch them below:
The duet of our dreams 😍 Thank you @JohnLegend and @SamSmith for this incredible performance! Join them and take a stand for global health today: https://t.co/26xVXSb0qy pic.twitter.com/uy9FIBH1mm
— Global Citizen (@GlblCtzn) April 19, 2020