John Legend and Sam Smith teamed up to perform at the Lady Gaga-curated One World: Together at Home concert on Saturday, which aired simultaneously on multiple networks and streaming services.

And last night, Legend and Smith performed a duet of Ben E. King’s popular 1961 hit “Stand By Me” while in self-isolation from their respective homes.

Legend played the piano while sitting on front of a wall adorned with his numerous trophies, belting out the lyrics with a gentle smile on his face. Smith, meanwhile, swayed from side to side while singing.

Watch them below: