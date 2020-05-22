John Krasinski’s ‘Some Good News’ Taken Over By ViacomCBS

THR has confirmed that John Krasinski’s Some Good News has been licensed to ViacomeCBS following a massive bidding war.

Recall that the actor-writer-director launched Some Good News in March on YouTube, saying that the channel is to share stories that would make people smile during dire times.

He said:

“For years now, I’ve been wondering, why is there not a news show dedicated entirely to good news? Well, desperately seeking my fix somewhere else, I reached out to all of you this week, asking — nay, begging — for some good news. And boy, did you deliver. After reading those replies and the incredibly heartwarming stories that came with them, I thought, ‘All right. Enough is enough, world. Why not us? Why not now?’ So, ladies and gentleman, this is your fault, and this is SGN. I’m John Krasinski, and if it isn’t clear yet, I have absolutely no idea what I’m doing.”

The show has been successful, especially during the pandemic, and THR is now reporting that CBS All Access has bought the show and plans to rebrand it this summer with more originals from across the ViacomCBS portfolio.

The report continued:

While Krasinski will continue to be involved as an executive producer, he will not host the new episodes. A new host will be named at a later date, though Krasinski will have some sort of on-air presence. It’s yet to be determined which of the ViacomCBS platforms will have the second window for new SGN episodes and whether the broadcast network will be involved. In addition to the new episodes, other shortform content that will live within the ViacomCBS fold will also be produced.

A good thing? Fans are not yet sure.

