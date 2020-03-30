John Krasinski Launches YouTube Show Dedicated to “Good News”

John Krasinski wants to us to dilute all that bad news in the media with some good news. So, he launched a YouTibe dedicated to that.

The actor-writer-director launched Some Good News on Sunday with a video he posted to YouTube, featuring a guest in his former The Office co-star Steve Carell.

Krasinki told viewers that this was a follow-up to his tweet last week asking people to send in “stories that have made you feel good this week or the things that just made you smile.”

He explained at the start of the video: “For years now, I’ve been wondering, why is there not a news show dedicated entirely to good news? Well, desperately seeking my fix somewhere else, I reached out to all of you this week, asking — nay, begging — for some good news. And boy, did you deliver. After reading those replies and the incredibly heartwarming stories that came with them, I thought, ‘All right. Enough is enough, world. Why not us? Why not now?’ So, ladies and gentleman, this is your fault, and this is SGN. I’m John Krasinski, and if it isn’t clear yet, I have absolutely no idea what I’m doing.”

Krasinki presented the show like a nightly newscast, complete with a stack of papers that he frequently shuffled.

“Without question, we are all going through an incredibly trying time, but through all the anxiety, all the confusion, all the isolation and all the Tiger King, somehow the human spirit found a way to break through and blow us all away.”

And he said a lot more.

Watch him below: