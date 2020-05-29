John Krasinski Explains Why He Sold ‘Some Good News’ to CBS

Many people were not happy when news surfaced that John Krasinski had sold his hit YouTube show, Some Good News to CBS. Well, the actor said he did the right thing.

Speaking to his former Office co-star Rainn Wilson on his Instragram Live show Hey There, Human, Krasinski explained that Some Good News was never meant to be a long-term thing, especially with all his other acting, writing and directing commitments. “I was only planning on doing [eight episodes] during quarantine. I have these other things that I’m going to be having to do very soon, like Jack Ryan,“ he said.

Krasinski continued: “More than that, writing, directing and producing — all those things — with a couple of my friends was so much, and I knew it wouldn’t be sustainable with my prior commitments.”

“I knew the two options were always going to be, I leave it off at eight in my office, which I would love to keep doing this show from my office forever, but it just wasn’t sustainable,” he explained to Wilson. “I knew I would need a partner coming on.”

Krasinski told Wilson that it was “insane” having “one of the biggest news programs in America, CBS News, saying they want to make it part of their permanent news cycle.” He added that he had “a lot of really fun stuff planned” for the series and will be involved as much as he can be.

We can’t wait to see how the rebranded show will turn out.

Watch them below:

