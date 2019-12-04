John Dumelo wants Polygamy to be Legalized

Popular Ghanaian actor, John Dumelo, has called for the legalisation of polygamy in Ghana because there is nothing wrong with it.

Under the country’s civil laws, polygamy is considered to be an illegal lifestyle, even though a large part of the population who are Muslims and members of the African Traditional religion are free to practice it.

Taking to his social media handles, Dumelo argued that men and women should be allowed to chose multiple partners because it is ‘perfect’ for both ways.

John Dumelo said on Citi FM that;

“I feel that there’s nothing wrong with it. I mean if our brothers and sisters who are Muslims are doing it perfectly, why not Christians? Provided you can take care of your family and your two or three wives that’s fine and I mean, I speak to a lot of Muslim friends of mine and they’re okay with it, personally I don’t believe in it but I feel it’s good for Ghana.”

John Dumelo again posted this on his Facebook and his IG pages but deleted it after some time.

See a screenshot of the post below.