John Dumelo Ventures Into Politics, Plans to Fund His Own Campaign

John Dumelo is now a politician.

According to Ghana Web, the Ghanaian actor has announced that he recently picked up his nomination for to contest in the parliamentary primaries of the National Democratic Congress(NDC), and plans to fund his own campaign.

“It’s time for Ayawaso West Wuogon….it’s time to listen and serve the interest of the people. It’s time for change….I John Dumelo, humbly ask you to support me on this journey. God bless you and God bless Ghana. Please follow the official campaign page for daily updates,” he reportedly tweeted.

And fans are wishing him well.