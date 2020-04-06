John Dumelo Explains Why He Posts Photos of His Community Outreach

John Dumelo has set the records straight: he is a public officer, which is why he posts all the photos of his community outreach so that those who voted for him will see that he is actually giving back to their community.

“I am a parliamentary Candidate, a cross section( few) of those who vote in my constituency are on twitter,” he said. Adding: “They need to know what I am doing to help the constituency. Others too want to transfer their vote based on what I’m doing( free scholarships) etc.”

See the exchange below: