John Cusack Set to Star in Gillian Flynn’s Thriller ‘Utopia’

THR is reporting that John Cusack will be starring in Amazon’s thriller Utopia.

According to the media house, Utopia will be the actor’s first full-time commitment to a series. And the nine-episode project from Gillian Flynn is a remake of a British show from writer Dennis Kelly that aired in 2013-14.

Per THR: “It follows a group of young adults who ‘meet online and are mercilessly hunted by a shadowy deep state organization after they come into possession of a near mythical cult underground graphic novel. They discover the conspiracy theories in the comic’s pages may actually be real and are forced into the dangerous, unique and ironic position of saving the world.'”

Cusack will play Dr. Kevin Christie, a charismatic and media-savvy who has a brilliant biotech mind and a philanthropic outlook. Christie altruistically wants to change the world through science.

Cusack joins a cast that also includes Sasha Lane, Rainn Wilson, Ashleigh LaThrop, Desmin Borges, Farrah Mackenzie and Christopher Denham.

We wait!