John Cena Joins ‘Fast & Furious 9’ Cast

John Cena will be in Fast & Furious 9, Deadline reports.

According to the media house, it isn’t clear at the moment what character Cena will portray, however, he is expected to play “a badass” and Dwayne Johnson reportedly will not be in the film.

Reacting to the exciting news, Cena tweeted, “For nearly 20 years, the Fast Franchise has entertained fans and created some of the biggest cinematic moments in history,” Cena wrote on Twitter. “It’s an incredible honor to join this franchise and this family.”

And we can’t wait.

