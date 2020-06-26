John Boyega Unveils EP by His Record Label

John Boyega is a music executive with his record label- Upper Room Records.

The Nigerian-British star who is conquering all fronts in the entertainment business, excitedly announced the first album release under the label.

Boyega who shared the news on Instagram, stated that the album from Nigerian in-house signee, Ego Ella May is titled, ‘Honey for Wounds’ and is an album to heal given the happenings all over the world at this time.

Congratulations to Join Boyega on conquering new territory.

