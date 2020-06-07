John Boyega is thankful.

The Nigerian-British actor has taken to his Instagram to thank all those who reached out to him in the wake of his historic Black Lives Matter speech that moved many people all over the world.

Recall that the actor has been active since the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, and days ago, he joined a group in London to protest the systemic racism that had oppressed black and brown bodies all over the world.

In his speech, he talked about how his career could possibly suffer because of his activism, and this stirred the deepest emotions from people because he said the truth, and also because he had suffered racist attacks following his role in Star Wars.

Some of those who reached out to him included Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Jordan Peele, and even the directors of Lucas Film.

Now, he is back on social media and says he is thankful.

He said:

I want to thank you all for the love and support you have shared over the last few days, although nothing I have done is for praise, or is truly even enough, in the grand scheme of things. This is an intense time for our community, and the most important thing is for us to maintain momentum and not lose sight of how critical it is to pursue long term solutions and commitments, for the sake of our generation, and the next. Our individual pursuits of success and belonging remain, but now more than ever, it’s important to use this movement as fuel to inspire new ways of thinking, building, and growing, together. I believe any great movement starts with a renewal of the mind. I know you’re all thinking, what’s next? Where do we go from here? Because I’m thinking the same shit! Conversations about black businesses, ownership and support are happening, and I will continue to have these conversations with the full intention of birthing ideas that are sustainable and tangible. Let’s increase our knowledge! I’m excited to see an awakening happening in all of us! I’ll continue to use my platform to fight against the injustices and inequalities in our community, no matter what. Nonetheless, one man can’t do it alone – I need you, and we need each other! We need everyone, across industry’s, soci-economic backgrounds, countries, to unite with a shared goal of REAL change. Before the pandemic hit, I visited a few schools in Southwark, to share my journey and to truly understand the minds and needs of our next generation. It was eye opening and inspiring to say the least, and I look forward to continuing this work, and contributing more, once it is safe to do so. I urge the black men of our community, my peers, to do the same. Connecting with our kids and motivating them towards a future that is stronger and brighter, is urgent, and necessary. In the meantime, let’s work on clearing the runway for them, so they can take off, and fly. Love everyone, and stay safe x

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

