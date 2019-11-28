John Boyega Tells How His ‘Rise of Skywalker’ Script Ended Up on eBay

Boyega, who plays Finn, took responsibility for the mistake and explained what happened.

“I was moving apartments, and I left the script under my bed,” he began. “I was like, I will leave it under my bed and when I wake up the next morning, I will take it and then move. But then my boys came over and we started partying a little bit. And the script, it just stayed there. And a few weeks after, this cleaner comes in, finds this script and puts it on eBay for like 65 pounds ($84). The person didn’t know the true value.”

Abrams explained that someone at Disney noticed the listing and knew it was real, so the company had to step in and demand it be removed from eBay.

Thankfully, Boyega did get into trouble for this. “It was scary, I got calls from every official,” he said, adding, “Even Mickey Mouse called me, ‘What did you do?!'”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters Dec. 20.