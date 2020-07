Though life is slowly returning to normal and people are gradually going back to work, John Boyega isn’t taking any chances.

The British-Nigerian actor shared a picture of himself on set, fully decked in PPE (Personal Protective Equipment), given the reality of Covid-19 and the new normal.

The Star Wars star, took to Instagram to share the photo and captioned it;

“Back to on set! Have a nice day everyone”.

Don’t take chances guys, be like John Boyega.



