John Boyega Shares First Look from ‘Small Axe’

John Boyega has shared the first look at his latest project- ‘Small Axe’.

The highly anticipated series directed by ’12 Years A Slave’ director, Steve McQueen is a series that focuses on Black British History.

The BBC period drama which captures the 1960s to 1980s is centered around the Black Experience in Britain and stars John Boyega alongside Letitia Wright. It is dedicated to George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement against police brutality.

John Boyega shared a first look from what the drama will look like on Instagram and captioned it;

“Had the joy of teaming up with Steve McQueen for his hotly anticipated series ‘Small Axe. Here’s a first look! Black British history will be televised”!

