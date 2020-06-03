John Boyega Says He Risked His Career to Join BLM Protests, But “Fuck That!”

John Boyega has admitted that he risked his career to join the Black Lives Matter protests in London in the wake of the George Floyd murder in the United States, adding that this could hurt his career.

However, the activist also says he doesn’t care if his pocket is affected by his decisions. “Black lives have always mattered,” Boyega said at the rally at Hyde Park. “We have always been important. We have always meant something. We have always succeeded regardless. And now is the time. I ain’t waiting. I ain’t waiting.”

“Every black person understands and realizes the first time you are reminded that you are black,” Boyega added, occasionally stopping to fight back tears during the speech. “You remember. Every black person in here remembers when another person reminded you that you were black.”

He broke down in tears during his speech. He listed the names of several black men killed by police in the United States, and also those of Stephen Lawrence — a black British teenager murdered in a racially motivated attack in 1993 — and Mark Duggan, whose 2011 shooting by police sparked protests and then riots across the UK, per CNN.

“This is so vital,” Boyega said. “I need you guys to understand how painful this s**t is. It is very, very important that we keep control of this movement, and we make this as peaceful as possible. They want us to mess up.”,

Watch the clips below:

“Black lives have always mattered. We have always been important. We have always meant something. We have always succeeded regardless. And now is the time. I ain’t waiting,” @johnboyega just told #BlackLivesMatter protesters in London’s Hyde Park pic.twitter.com/P49cbwIp6P — Haley Ott (@haleyjoelleott) June 3, 2020

John Boyega breaks down into tears as he speaks to protesters in Hyde Park. He continued to say black men must respect black women. #StarWars #BlackLivesMattter #GeorgeFloydProtests pic.twitter.com/ASaJhPNm05 — Nick McAvaney (@nick_mcavaney) June 3, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

