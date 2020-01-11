John Boyega Replies His ‘Star Wars’ Critics With Hilarious Video

John Boyega has posted a video for all those who have a lot to say about his thoughts in the latest Star Wars installment.

The Nigerian actor shared an edited video in which he is seen kicking, punching, and running over some of the recent criticism he’s received online. It is worthy to note that Boyega received backlash last month when he referenced the polarising kiss between Rey (Daisy Ridley) and Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. 

“It’s not about who she kisses but who eventually lays the pipe,” wrote Boyega, who played Finn in the film.  And he also tweeted a series of images that showed the evolution of Rey and Kylo’s rocky relationship.

He was branded a misogynist, was trolled, and now has responses for all those who have a lot to say about him.

Glad I got that out of my system 🤣

