John Boyega is Tired of His Mum and Her Ibadan Tales, Here’s Why

Like many children with African parents especially Nigerians, John Boyega is absolutely fed up with his mum.

The ‘Star Wars’ actor took to Twitter to complain about his mum’s never-ending reference to him whenever she mentions Ibadan.

According to John Boyega, his very typical Nigerian mother does not fail to remind him that Ibadan in Oyo state is the city where he fell into a gutter when he was 10 years.

He tweeted;

“My mum can’t mention Ibadan without saying “D place where you fell in the gutter when you were 10″ like I KNOW mum, I KNOW kmt”.

We feel your pain brother, we’ve all been there.

