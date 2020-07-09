John Boyega is Making A Huge Deal Out of His First Outing in months

John Boyega is finally hitting the road for the first time in a long time and yes, it’s a big deal!

The 28-year-old actor and Black Lives Matter activist, made a show of going out for the first time in what feels like years, given the accompanying lockdown that came with the Corona Virus pandemic across the world.

Taking to Instagram, John Boyega posted a picture, fully dressed up and ready to hit the road and captioned it;

“Im going out for the first time in what seems like years! Petrol station is about to be 🔥🔥🔥🔥”

The petrol station is about to have a litty experience all thanks to the ‘Star Wars’ star.

