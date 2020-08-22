John Boyega Drags ‘Toxic’ Fans: ‘I Don’t F– With You No More’

John Boyega has once again told off Star Wars fans who always have nasty things to say to him.

The Nigerian-British actor took to his Twitter yesterday to post his message to them. “Toxic ‘Star Wars’ fans still find their way to my mentions,” he said. “Lord. Must I be blunt? I don’t f— with you no more.”

Then, he followed it up with another tweet that said: “Lord waited so long to tell the toxic fans to fack off.”

The beef began back in 2015, after he joined the franchise to play the character of Finn, which many racists Star Wars fans did not like.

In January, he took to his Instagram to call out those who make offensive posts aimed at him over the years, and Boyega himself has also been critical of the franchise, describing Finn’s arc in “The Last Jedi” — where he is separated from the rest of the cast — as “a bit iffy.”

Now, he has conclude his role in the “Skywalker Saga” and apparently does not plan to reprise his character. He told MTV News, “Honestly, the bottom of my heart, I don’t think I am [coming back]. I don’t think I am. I really do feel that way. This really is that movie, I think everyone doesn’t believe it, but this is that war that just ends everything.”

Now, he has dragged toxic fans who still have a lot to say about him. See the posts below:

Toxic Star Wars fans still find their way to my mentions. Lord. Must I be blunt? I don’t fuck with you no more 🤷🏾‍♂️ — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) August 21, 2020

Lord waited so long to tell the toxic fans to fack off. ☺️ — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) August 21, 2020

