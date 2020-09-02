John Boyega Claps Back at Trolls Who Criticised Him Over New GQ Interview

John Boyega was recently interviewed by Jimi Famurewa for GQ, where he talked about his role in Star Wars, his career, and that epic speech he gave at the Black Lives Matter protest in London that got the world’s attention.

You can read the full article here.

While many people loved this profile, some already are trolling him and as usual, the Nigeria-British superstar had some words for them.

“All the non readers are exposing themselves today,” he tweeted, adding, “If you can’t read the full article pls pls let your top lip and bottom lip become one.”

Boyega continued: “These conversations and me sharing isn’t about a witch hunt. It’s about clarity to an anger that can be seen as selfish, disruptive and self indulgent. Obviously in hopes of better change.Bruh. In short. I said what I said. Love to you all seriously. Your support is amazing!”

