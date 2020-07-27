John Boyega and Nephew are Picture Perfect

John Boyega will make such a great dad someday. The 28-year-old British Nigerian actor shared a photo of himself and his nephew and it’s just beyond cute.

In the shot, himself and his nephew were captured sitting at the bottom of the stairs with the younger man sulking.

The ‘Half of a Yellow Sun’ star revealed that his nephew who came over for a visit was sulking because he didn’t want to go back home and he had to have a ‘frank’ discussion about work and play with him.

“Nephew sulking because he doesn’t want to go home! Had to give him the work & play talk,” he wrote.

Doesn’t John Boyega just seem like he’ll make a great dad?

