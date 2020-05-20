John Boyega Admits Gizdodo Makes Multitasking Complicated

John Boyega isn’t the only one who finds it difficult to concentrate on anything else when food is right in front of you but unlike many, he is speaking his truth by admitting to this weakness.

The British-Nigerian actor shared a video of himself trying to surmount a ‘mountain’ of ‘Gizdodo’ (a Nigerian delicacy made with gizzard, plantain and sauce) while fans tried to get his attention for pictures.

The 28-year-old Star Wars actor can be heard saying;

“I just want to savour this taste in my mouth’.

John Boyega admitting to his weakness captioned the video;

“Multitasking is complicated…. I’m very bad at it! Especially when gizdodo is right in front of you 😩😩”.

We feel you brother, we’re all in this together.

