John Boyega ‘Accepted’ a Marriage proposal, Setting hisTwitter Mentions on Fire

Well, John Boyega hasn’t decided on the woman to take on that date down the aisle but a Twitter user had us fooled that he had.

The Nigerian-British actor had to come forward to debunk the claims of him agreeing to a marriage proposal from @quakerraina after a fake account fooled tweeps.

The scam account which went viral had tweeted, “Hi Raina, I would love to consider you for marriage. Just drop me a quick DM and we can go from there” , in response the tweet from Raina.

For the sake of his future bae, in case she’s somewhere following the thread, John Boyega who was himself perplexed by messages on the TL, noted that he’s just minding his business and nothing else.

Phonies got the internet wild. pic.twitter.com/K5S8Ce5dpF — Cool! Mike Stricker (@MikeStricker_) June 24, 2020

So someone faked a response from me and I’m being beaten for it 😂😂😂😂 Twitter is fucked up. — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) June 24, 2020

Check out his mentions on Twitter.

