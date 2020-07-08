Johhny Depp’s Defamation Lawsuit Against Amber heard and Dan Wootton Kicks Off with Damning Expose`

Johnny Depp’s defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, The Sun Newspaper and its executive editor, Dan Wootton has kicked off.

The ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ star is suing Heard for $50 million for defamation over an op-ed she wrote in the Washington Post. In the article, Amber called for better support for domestic violence victims like herself, but without naming Depp in the piece.

Depp is suing The Sun and its executive editor, Dan Wootton, for writing an article alleging that he was abusive towards the ‘Aquaman’ man star, a claim he has vehemently denied.

In the course of the hearing which kicked off on Tuesday, July 7 at London’s High Court, Depp through his lawyers noted that he decided to end his marriage to Amber Heard after he found a poo in his bed in 2016.

“Depp who in the end was forced to finally call time on this relationship, largely after behaviour by her and her friends following her birthday party in their flat in April 2016 (Including he says, one of them defecating on his bed, something which Ms Heard blames on their tiny dog).”, Depp’s legal team told the court.

“On 12 May 2016, Ms. Heard confessed to our estate manager, Kevin Murphy, that leaving the feaces in the bed had been ”just a harmless prank” thereby effectively acknowledging that she had been responsible, whereas she had previously sought to blame our dogs.”

“[They] were both too tiny to jump onto the bed nor able to leave faeces like that which was deposited on the bed”.

Amber Heard on her end, claimed that Depp arrived at the end of the party “drunk and high on drugs” and attacked her after her guests left.

Lawyer for the Sun Newspaper, Sasha Wass QC stated that Johnny Depp had broken his sobriety in 2013 and physically attacked Heard during a conversation about a Winona Ryder tattoo he used to have.

“Ms Heard laughed at that tattoo,” she said. “You were in fact acting like a wino and an alcoholic and felt very sensitive.”

“You then slapped Ms Heard across the face and that was the first time it happened.” Depp however denied this, stating that he never hit Amber.

Wass told the court Depp blamed his behaviour on his “illness” and talked for the first time about “the monster, the alter ego that takes over when you are under the influence of drink and drugs”.

Depp, in his written statements, also alleged that his ex-wife encouraged him to take alcohol and drugs and did not support him in his efforts to overcome his addictions. He also pointed out that he had seen her do cocaine during their relationship.

Heard has submitted details of 14 occasions during their relationship when she claims she was assaulted by Depp. He denies ever hitting her.

On Wednesday, July 8, the couple who got divorced in 2017, made their second appearance at the London’s High Court.

The court heard how Johnny Depp swapped ‘joke’ texts with British actor Paul Bettany about setting Amber Heard on fire and ‘f***ing her burnt corpse afterwards to make sure she’s dead’ or drowning his ‘witch’ ex-wife.

Wass suggested the messages, although meant as jokes, were sent because Depp resented Heard acting like the “moral police”.

Depp said he was “resentful of the fact Ms Heard was very aggressive and quite insulting about my use of alcohol”. He also accepted that she “didn’t like me using alcohol and drugs”.

That, Wass pointed out, was at odds with Depp’s previous assertion that Heard had never supported his efforts to give up his addictions.

She read out an email Amber heard had written but never sent to her ex-husband.

“I don’t know if I can take this any more,” she wrote. “It’s like there’s a Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde. Half of you I love madly, the other half scares me. I can’t take him. The problem is I never really know which one I’m dealing with until it’s too late.”

However, Johnny Depp claimed Amber heard’s allegations were “patently untrue” and accused her of setting up a “hoax”.

