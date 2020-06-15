Joh Boyega Mourns BLM Activist Toyin Salau: “Things Like This Just Hurts”

John Boyega has joined the list of folks mourning Oluwatoyin Salau, who was found dead after she tweeted about her sexual assault.

Recall that the 19-year-old Tallahassee, Florida-based Black Lives Matter activist had shared the story of the black man who offered to give her a ride and ended up assaulting her.

She wrote, “He came disguised as a man of God and ended up picking me up from nearby Saxon Street. I trusted the holy spirit to keep me safe.” And she even gave out the details of his appearance: “Mid 40’s lives in a gray painted duplex apartment-style house drives a white clean Silverado Chevrolet truck.”

Shortly after, Salau went missing. She was last seen on June 6.

The Tallahassee Police Department has since said that she was found dead. And the news stirred heated reactions on social media, with many people urging the police to seek out the man she described.

Now, John Boyega has joined in mourning her. “Been trying to even find the words and there’s none. She died unprotected. Things like this just hurts,” he tweeted.

See his post below:

Been trying to even find the words and there’s none. She died unprotected. Things like this just hurts. https://t.co/EKOvegWGrM — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) June 15, 2020

