Joey King May Join Brad Pitt in Action Thriller ‘Bullet Train’

Joey King may be gracing our screens alongside Brad Pitt in the latter’s action thriller, Bullet Train.

The was confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter which reports that David Leitch will direct the project and also oversee a rewrite of the script by Zak Olkewicz.

About the movie, THR says it is:

“..based on the popular Japanese book Maria Beetle by Kotaro Isaka [which] centers on a group of hitmen and assassins with conflicting motives on a train in Tokyo. The project has been tonally described as Speed, the Keanu Reeves action film set on a bus, meets Non-Stop, the 2014 Liam Neeson thriller set on a plane.” Sources close to the situation say that Pitt will play an American hitman named Ladybug, while Joey King will play an unassuming teenaged assassin named Prince. We can’t wait for the movie!

